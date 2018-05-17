NEW YORK — A momentary rant could have long-term impact on a man caught on video threatening to call immigration enforcement on restaurant workers because hearing them speaking Spanish angered him.
Two elected officials sent a letter Thursday to the disciplinary committee that oversees lawyers in New York state to file a formal complaint against him.
U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (ah-dree-AH'-noh ehs-peye-YAHT') and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. called the video "vile."
The clip of the man yelling in a midtown Manhattan restaurant went viral Wednesday, and he was identified through social media as attorney Aaron Schlossberg.
In the video , Schlossberg said he would be calling Immigration and Customs Enforcement to have the workers "kicked out of my country."
Schlossberg didn't respond to a call and email seeking comment.
