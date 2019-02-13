FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A hearing has been postponed on claims by a former security monitor who says he's being harassed by the father of one of 17 people who were killed in a Parkland, Florida, school shooting last year.
No immediate makeup date was set Wednesday on a complaint filed by Andrew Medina. Medina says Andrew Pollack showed up at a park last week and threatened the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School monitor, who is a youth baseball coach.
Pollack's daughter, Meadow, died in last February's shooting at the school. Pollack is suing Medina, accusing him of negligence for his actions during the shooting. Medina wants a protective order against Pollack.
Medina told police he recognized shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz moments before the shooting but didn't stop him or sound an alarm. Medina was fired last year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.