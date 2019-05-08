A new survey finds white Republicans are far more likely to be put off by foreign language speakers than their Democratic counterparts.

The Pew Research Center found 47% of such Republicans say it would bother them “some” or “a lot” to “hear people speak a language other than English in a public place.” Just 18% of white Democrats said they’d be similarly bothered.

Aside from politics, age and education are the major predictors of linguistic discomfort. Just 18% of whites younger than 30 said they would be bothered by a foreign language being spoken, compared with 43% in the 50 to 64 age group and 45% among those 65 and older.

Among all racial groups, whites (34%) are most likely to be bothered hearing foreign languages, followed by blacks (25%), Asians (24%) and Hispanics (13%). Among Americans overall, 70% put their level of unease at “not much” or “not at all.”

The report comes on the heels of a Pew study on the nation’s demographic shifts. When asked about the projected makeup of the United States in 2050, some 37% of Republicans said that “having a majority of the population made of up of blacks, Asians, Hispanics and other racial minorities” would be bad for the country — the highest share among any demographic group surveyed. Nearly 60% of Republicans said that a majority nonwhite population would “weaken American customs and values.”

Republicans also stood out in that survey for their skepticism of interracial marriage: Just one-third said “the fact that more people of different races are marrying each other” was good for the country, while 16% said it was bad.

Republicans are more skeptical of racial diversity in general. Just 39% of Republican respondents said it was “very good” that “the U.S. population is made up of people of many different races and ethnicities.” Among Democrats, 71% hold that view, as do 57% of Americans overall.