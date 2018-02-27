FAIRFAX, Va. — A juvenile court judge barred the public from a hearing for the northern Virginia teenager accused of killing the parents of a girl he had been dating.
The Washington Post reports that Judge Thomas P. Sotelo agreed to a motion to close Monday's hearing, which Fairfax County public defender Dawn M. Butorac said could feature "sensitive information" about her 17-year-old client.
Friends and family say the slain parents, 48-year-old Scott Fricker and 43-year-old Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, intervened in their daughter's relationship with the boy after learning he espoused neo-Nazi philosophies.
Butorac said the hearing might feature information about previous charges against the teen.
The newspaper reports that the teen appeared in court wearing a white helmet, having shot himself in the head after the shooting deaths.
