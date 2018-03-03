PHOENIX — A court hearing is scheduled Monday for an Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The hearing in Phoenix is expected to focus on conditions imposed on Douglas Haig as part of his release from custody.

Haig was charged in February with conspiring to make and sell armor-piercing ammunition.

Authorities say unfired armor-piercing cartridges found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig's fingerprints.

Haig maintains he legally sold tracer ammunition — which illuminates the path of fired bullets — to Paddock in the weeks before the shooting that killed 58 people and ended with Paddock killing himself.

The charge centered on armor-piercing cartridges.

Haig hasn't yet entered a plea.