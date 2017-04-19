Prince fans have probably heard by now that a five-song EP of his unreleased songs is being issued this week by an independent sound engineer, despite its legality being as questionable as a pond-sized Lake Minnetonka. But have they actually heard any of the music in question yet?

Posted below is a Soundcloud stream of the EP’s title track, “Deliverance,” a gospel-infused, hard-rocking nugget that’s surprisingly strong as unreleased tracks go. But the fact is, Prince never did release the song. That's one of several reasons Prince's estate has already sued the engineer behind its release, Ian Boxill, who worked for the Minnesota rock legend in 2006 and apparently thinks he has more clout than two of the biggest record companies in the world, Warner Bros. and Universal Music.

The song was available for streaming and downloading on Apple Music and iTunes this morning, but it appears Apple has already taken it down in both formats in light of the lawsuit. The entire EP was also available for pre-sale ahead of its release later this week, but that too seems to have been removed by Apple.

Maybe that's all the more reason to check out the title track while it's still available via Soundcloud.