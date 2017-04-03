Minnesota health plans posted in 2016 their worst financial results in a decade, according to a Monday report that cited losses on state public health insurance programs and the struggling market where individuals buy coverage for themselves.

Overall, nonprofit insurers posted an operating loss of $687 million on $25.9 billion in revenue, according to the Minnesota Council of Health Plans, a trade group for insurers.

As the losses mounted during the course of the year, health plans made moves in both markets to try stemming the red ink going forward.

In November, Minnetonka-based Medica announced it would drop its contract as a managed care organization for most in public programs, which means about 300,000 people must switch to a new managed care organization next month. Several carriers imposed premium hikes and network limits in the individual market, where state lawmakers currently are providing rebates and plan to provide a financial safety net for carriers next year.

"What you're looking at is context for all of the discussions and changes that have been happening," said Jim Schowalter, chief executive of the Minnesota Council of Health Plans, in an interview.

As a percentage of revenue, the loss for health plans in 2016 was -2.7 percent, which the council said is the lowest operating margin in the past 10 years. In 2015, health plans posted a margin of -0.6 percent.

In seven years during in the past decade, however, health insurers made a profit on operations. The numbers reported Monday by the trade group focus only on revenue and income from the business providing health insurance, without factoring investment returns.

The trade group represents seven health plans: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota; HealthPartners; Medica; Hennepin Health; PreferredOne; Sanford Health Plan of Minnesota; and UCare.

Monday was the deadline for the last in a series of annual filings by insurers with state regulators. Those filings show an operating loss of nearly $322 million at Eagan-based Blue Cross, which is the largest among the eight health plans.

In the individual market, Blue Cross said it posted a loss of $142 million for 2016, compared to a $265 million deficit the previous year. The decline mirrored the decline in enrollment, Blue Cross said, rather than an improvement in the business.

Blue Cross says it has lost more than $500 million on individual health insurance plans over the past three years, the time period during which major changes took place with the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Overall, health plans in 2016 lost $275.3 million in the individual market before factoring for federal health law programs that cover a portion of health plan losses.

Two of these health law programs go away starting in 2017. Next year, Minnesota lawmakers have called for creating a "reinsurance" program that would play a similar role by covering a portion of costs for carriers that happen to attract patients with very expensive health conditions.

Financial losses for insurers in the individual market across the country have raised questions about the sustainability of the market under the ACA. But Deep Banerjee, an analyst with S&P Global Ratings, said the market is not in a "death spiral" -- as some health law critics have claimed — because many insurers in 2016 saw slight improvements compared with the previous year.

Plus, government-run health insurance exchanges where individuals can buy coverage have seen for 2017 a membership decline of only 5 percent, Banerjee said, adding that a death spiral likely would feature much steeper drops.

Minnesota's individual market, however, has had one of the worst experiences among all states in terms of enrollment declines. Earlier this year, the Minnesota Council of Health Plans reported the individual market had shrunk by about 30 percent.

While insurers continued to see losses in the individual market, the public program business — which includes the Medicaid and MinnesotaCare programs — went from delivering record profits in 2015 to sizable losses for Blue Cross and Minnetonka-based Medica. The two health plans picked up a large chunk of the state business through a competitive bid process that downsized the role of Minneapolis-based UCare.

"Our HMO expanded its Medicaid presence across the state in 2016, and in turn, saw our enrollment triple," Michael Guyette, the Blue Cross chief executive, said in a statement. "With unprecedented growth in Medicaid utilization levels, current reimbursement rates are not sustainable for the marketplace.

The Minnesota Council of Health Plans tabulated losses for insurers of $356.7 million on the state public program business. In the wake of Medica's decision to drop the public program contract, the state Department of Human Services (DHS) hired other health plans to manage care for enrollees.

Medica subsequently sued DHS, saying the state didn't follow procurement laws and gave competing HMOs better contract terms.

Twitter: @chrissnowbeck