MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says doctors in Wisconsin have confirmed new cases of lung disease tied to vaping.
Health officials have confirmed a total of 12 cases and are investigating 13 other cases. The new cases include those who vaped marijuana oils, extracts or concentrates.
Patients with confirmed cases range in age from teens to 30 years old and are from Dodge, Door, Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Winnebago counties. Officials say the severity of the disease has varied among patients, with some needing assistance to breathe.
