Minnesota’s nonprofit health plans saw their financial performance rebound in 2017, as the seven health insurers collectively posted a smaller loss from the state’s primary Medicaid contract while making money for the first time in years in the market where individuals buy coverage.

Overall, the health insurers posted net income of $307.9 million on $27.6 billion in revenue, a sharp turnaround from a collective loss of $559.7 million in 2016, according to a report released Tuesday by the Minnesota Council of Health Plans, a trade group for the insurers.

After years of red ink following changes with the federal Affordable Care Act, the state’s individual market in 2017 finally generated a profit for Minnesota’s nonprofit health plans, the council reported. Even so, insurers say not all signs point to fiscal health in the market, which primarily serves people under age 65 who are self-employed or don’t get coverage from an employer.

“Enrollment [in individual health plans] was 151,364 at the end of 2017, down 35 percent from the previous December,” the trade group said in a news release. “For the first time since 2013, monthly premium revenue fully offset medical bills and other expenses for Minnesotans who bought their own health insurance.”

In terms of profits from operations — a measure that doesn’t include investment income — 2016 was the worst year in a decade for the health plans, with insurers collectively posting an operating loss of $687 million for a -2.7 percent margin. Last year was much better, with the trade group reporting a collective gain on operations of $210 million.

The 0.8 percent operating margin exceeded the 10-year average of 0.43 percent. Nonprofit insurers don’t have shareholders, so rather than use the term “profit” they describe their income as excess revenue or financial gains that stay in the community.

The trade group’s report covers the Minnesota results for seven health plans: Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota; Bloomington-based HealthPartners; Minneapolis-based Hennepin Health; Minnetonka-based Medica; Golden Valley-based PreferredOne; the Minnesota insurance business for South Dakota-based Sanford Health; and Minneapolis-based UCare.