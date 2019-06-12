LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A former health care executive has admitted to taking part in a conspiracy to bribe a former Arkansas lawmaker who is also the governor's nephew.

Robin Raveendran pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

The 63-year-old former executive vice president of Preferred Family Healthcare says he and others bribed former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson in exchange for the lawmaker backing legislative actions that benefit Preferred Family.

An attorney for Hutchinson declined to comment.

Hutchinson has pleaded not guilty to bribery charges in a separate case involving Preferred Family. He is among several lawmakers caught up in widening federal corruption probes since early 2017.

Hutchinson is the son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson and the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson.