– Even before Democrats finish drafting bills to create a single-payer health care system, the health care and insurance industries have assembled a small army of lobbyists to kill “Medicare for all,” an idea that is mocked publicly but is being greeted privately with increasing seriousness.

Doctors, hospitals, drug companies and insurers are intent on strangling Medicare for all before it advances from an aspirational slogan to a legislative agenda item. They have hired a top lieutenant in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign to spearhead the effort. And their tactics will show Democrats what they are up against as the party drifts to the left on health care.

They also demonstrate how entrenched the Affordable Care Act has become in the U.S. health care system.

The lobbyists’ message is simple: The Affordable Care Act is working reasonably well and should be improved, not repealed by Republicans or replaced by Democrats with a big new public program. More than 155 million Americans have employer-sponsored health coverage, and should be allowed to keep it.

“We have a structure that frankly works for most Americans,” said Charles Kahn, president of the Federation of American Hospitals, which represents investor-owned hospitals. “Let’s make it work for all Americans. We reject the notion that we need to turn the whole apple cart over and start all over again.”

The hospital federation and two powerful lobbies, America’s Health Insurance Plans and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, created a coalition in June to pre-empt what they saw as an alarming groundswell of interest in proposals to expand the federal role in health care.

In a daily fusillade of digital advertising, the coalition — the Partnership for America’s Health Care Future — says Medicare for all would require tax increases and give politicians and bureaucrats control of medical decisions now made by doctors and patients. The coalition will step up the tempo in the coming week as congressional Democrats plan to introduce bills to establish a single-payer system.

The name of the coalition is intentionally nondescript, and its executive director, Lauren Crawford Shaver, is cagey when asked for details. She says only that the group is planning “a big nationwide effort” with grassroots allies. But its reach is undeniable: The coalition has picked up more than 25 members, including the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association and the nation’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans.

The coalition, like President Donald Trump, attacks socialized medicine. But it also wants to expand Medicaid under the ACA in states that have yet to do so. It wants to expand federal subsidies under the law. And it wants to stabilize premiums by persuading states to set up reinsurance programs.

But the coalition said the Democrats’ latest proposals — which could radically change the way health care providers do business and could drastically shrink the role and the revenues of insurers — were wrong for America, “whether you call it Medicare for all, Medicare buy-in, single payer or a public option.”

Beyond their desire to preserve the status quo, coalition members have done well by the ACA. Many participants, such as the American Medical Association, the pharmaceuticals lobby and the hospital association, backed the ACA from the start, banking that more insured Americans would mean more customers. The hospitals saw the health law’s Medicaid expansion as a lifeline as they struggled with the uninsured working poor.

Even without legislation to expand Medicare, the program is sure to grow because of the aging baby boomers. The number of Medicare beneficiaries, 60 million today, is expected to top 75 million within a decade.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that Medicare spending will grow under current law to $1.5 trillion in 2029, double the total projected for this year.