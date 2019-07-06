There are a few household products we use everyday, but they could increase your osteoporosis risk, a report said.

Researchers in China recently conducted a study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, to explore the risk of triclosan, a commonly used chemical found in antibacterial products. They used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to examine 1,848 women and then assessed the link between triclosan and bone health. They found women exposed to the chemical were more likely to develop osteoporosis.

Cancer survivors may have other health risks

While advanced medical treatments can help patients survive breast cancer, some options could make them more prone to other health issues, a new report said. Researchers from the North American Menopause Society found that postmenopausal women who were survivors of breast cancer had a higher risk of metabolic syndrome, diabetes and abdominal obesity. They were also more likely to develop atherosclerosis, which occurs when fatty deposits clog your arteries, and hypertriglyceridemia, which happens when a high level of fat flows through the blood.

A kind of Google view, but for molecules

Peering inside cells has been an integral part of biology ever since the 17th century, but even with advances in light and electron microscopy, researchers can glean only so much.

Now, scientists have developed an approach called DNA microscopy that uses chemical reactions essentially to map a cell’s interior, highlighting the contents and indicating exactly where everything can be found. It also reveals a wealth of genetic information not accessible with traditional microscopy tools: which immune receptor genes are turned on or off, say, and whether cells are healthy or full of disease-causing mutations.

“DNA microscopy captures both genetic and spatial information simultaneously,” said lead study author Joshua Weinstein, a postdoctoral researcher at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

