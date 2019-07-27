Scientists know a fairly reliable way to extend life span in rodents and other lab animals: Cut their calories by 10 to 40%.

Whether it can do the same in people has been an open question. In the study funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, researchers looked at 143 healthy men and women ages 21 to 50. They were instructed to practice caloric restriction for two years. On average, the dieters slashed about 12% of their calories, or roughly 300 calories a day — the amount in a large bagel or a small Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino.

The group lost weight and body fat. Their cholesterol levels improved, their blood pressure fell slightly, and they had better blood sugar control. A control group that did not practice caloric restriction saw no such improvements.

High blood pressure in young increases risk

High blood pressure and high cholesterol in young adults may be particularly dangerous, research suggests.

Scientists pooled the results of six studies with data on blood pressure and cholesterol in 36,030 people ages 18 to 84, followed for an average of 17 years. They found that a person younger than 40 with a systolic blood pressure (the top number) above 130 had a 37% greater risk for heart failure later in life compared with someone with a reading under 120. Compared with a diastolic (the bottom number) reading under 80, a level over 80 was associated with a 21% increased risk for heart failure.

A person younger than 40 with LDL above 100 was at a 64% higher risk for coronary heart disease than a young adult with a lower reading.

Osteoarthritis is tied to heart disease risk

Having osteoarthritis may increase the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

Osteoarthritis, the painful degenerative disease of the joint cartilage and bones that progresses with age, affects about 10% of men and 13% of women older than 60.

Scientists studying 469,177 Swedes ages 45 to 84 found that people with knee or hip osteoarthritis were almost 20% more likely than the rest of the population to die of chronic heart disease or heart failure. The risk increased with the duration of the disease. “Our finding makes sense,” said the lead author, Martin Englund, a professor at Lund University in Sweden, “because when you have pain, you’re inactive, and this inactivity, along with obesity, increases the risk for cardiovascular disease.”

If you have osteoarthritis, “you have to learn how to move,” he said, “and to keep moving without injury. Exercise is really important in treating this illness. … We have no wonder drug.”

News services