A mother and one of her three small children were killed in a head-on crash over the weekend in the south metro, authorities said Tuesday.

The collision occurred Saturday morning on E. 80th Street near Bowman Avenue in Inver Grove Heights, said Deputy Police Chief Sean Folmar.

The mother, a 39-year-old from Inver Grove Heights, was heading east on 80th about 7:30 a.m., and “crossed into the westbound lane and caused the collision,” Folmar said.

The woman and a 5-year-old daughter died, Folmar said, while two other children ages 3 months and 3 years were hospitalized with injuries. Two people in the other vehicle were also injured and required hospitalization. Folmar said he has yet to hear about the conditions of the four who survived.

Folmar said identities of the occupants in both vehicles, all from Inver Grove Heights, will be disclosed once family notifications are complete.