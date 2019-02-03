KIEV, Ukraine — The newly elected head of the independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church has officially assumed office in the capital of Kiev, a month after the church severed its centuries-long ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.
Metropolitan Epiphanius I, 40, was enthroned during a lavish service at St. Sophia Cathedral in central Kiev on Sunday, a month after the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople granted independence to a new Orthodox Church of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who is running for re-election in the country's March 31 presidential race, and his arch-rival Yulia Tymoshenko both attended the ceremony.
In Moscow, the Russian Orthodox Church spokesman on Sunday dismissed the Kiev ceremony as a "pathetic spectacle."
