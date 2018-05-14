NEW YORK — Prosecutors say the leader of a safety patrol in Brooklyn's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community has been arrested on charges he sexually abused a teenage girl.
Jacob Daskal is the head of the shomrim — a patrol that is not part of the New York Police Department but serves as an enhanced neighborhood watch for the community.
According to the New York Times , Daskal was arrested late last week and charged with statutory rape, sexual abuse and other crimes. Police say the crimes took place at his home and involved a 15-year-old girl.
Daskal pleaded not guilty at a court hearing on Friday. A message requesting comment has been left with his attorney.
The shomrim has been around since the 1970s and has a close relationship with law enforcement.
