It began with a heart attack in the Pentagon parking lot in predawn darkness. Air Force Col. Bruce Hollywood was on his way to work and found himself on the ground, thinking: “This is where it ends.”

As he lay in the ambulance racing to Walter Reed Army Hospital, two regrets popped into his head. One was that he wouldn’t be able to help his son with his college applications. The other was that he never thanked the Japanese woman who gave birth to him, then gave him up for adoption in 1960.

Hollywood was adopted by an American couple who gave him a good life. It took that heart attack in 2005 for Hollywood to set out to find his birth mother, something his adoptive mother had encouraged him to do.

His plan was to send his mother a secret letter, in case she never told anyone she had a son. He planned to write: “I lived the best life ever. I’m a colonel in the United States Air Force. I’ve got beautiful children. Life is really good.”

He gave the Japanese Embassy what information he had, but it couldn’t find her. The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo told him the same thing. A private detective didn’t work out either. “And I thought, ‘You know what, I’ve tried,” Hollywood, 57, said.

A few months later, he was on his way to a military conference in Germany. Early for his flight, he sat down at a wine bar. Across from him was Adm. Harry Harris, who was going to the same conference. (Today he is commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific and has been nominated to be ambassador to South Korea.) They shared stories.

“And he said, ‘Bruce, I can help you.’ And I said, ‘You know what, you’re an admiral and all, but you can’t. I’ve been to the embassy. I’ve tried this, and you just can’t help any.’ ”

Ten days later, Hollywood was sitting at his desk in the Pentagon, and the phone rang. It was the Japanese Embassy.

“ ‘Colonel Hollywood, we’re really pleased to tell you that we found your mother, Nobue Ouchi,’ ” Hollywood recalled. “ ‘She’s going to call you … in 10 minutes, and she doesn’t speak English. Good luck!’ ”

After urgent e-mails, Hollywood found an interpreter. Moments later, the phone rang. It was his mother. She was crying.

The interpreter told him, “Tomorrow is your mother’s 65th birthday, and the birthday present that she dreamed of her whole life is that you would come back to her.”

Hollywood learned that his mother ran her restaurant and bar she had named Bruce. It turned out that in a gesture from one mother to another, his mother had given Nobue a photograph of the baby they named Bruce, and she promised to give him a good life.

That was how Nobue knew to name her restaurant Bruce.

“If I didn’t live it, I almost wouldn’t believe it,” he said.