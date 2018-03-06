NEW YORK — Olympic goalie Maddie Rooney is challenging Justin Bieber to take his best shot.
Rooney and the U.S. women's gold-medal hockey team appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday night. She says she's still waiting for a tweet from Bieber.
Rooney says she'd like a chance to stop a shot from the hockey-playing Canadian pop star. She revealed a "Team Bieber" shirt under her USA jersey.
Rooney's stop of a shootout goal against Canada clinched gold for the Americans.
Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson's triple-fake past the Canadian goalie in the shootout is nicknamed "Oops, I Did it Again." Fallon asked, "Heard from Britney Spears?" Lamoureux-Davidson says she did get a tweet and thought it was "pretty cool."
During their celebration tour, the players sat courtside and took photos with Serena and Venus Williams during a tennis match at Madison Square Garden. The team will attend home games of the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.