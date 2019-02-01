An explosion in Iraq led to the amputation of both of his legs. Then Army veteran Dan Nevins faced 36 surgeries, a divorce and an emotional battle with the invisible wounds of war.

The years after the 2004 attack left him anxious, restless and plagued with nightmares. Nevins knew he needed help.

“I was chasing Benadryl with whiskey, hoping I wouldn’t wake up,” said Nevins, now a retired Army staff sergeant. “I was spiraling downhill fast.”

In 2014, upon reaching a new low and trying to find his way out, Nevins called a friend, Anna Dennis. He told her that he was overwhelmed with anger and despair. She replied, “Dan, you need some yoga in your life.”

A certified yoga instructor, Dennis offered to give him three private lessons.

“I said, ‘That’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard,’ ” recalled Nevins, who lives in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., near Jacksonville. But he eventually agreed to give yoga a try.

At his first lesson, he found himself frustrated, wobbling and unstable on his prosthetics. “It was painful, and I was angry because she kept telling me to press my feet into the ground,” he said.

Finally he told her: “Quit saying that word! I don’t have any feet!”

And then in a fit of resentment, Nevins took off his prosthetic legs and flung them aside, a radical move because he was ashamed of his stumps — only his doctors and family had seen them.

His friend instructed him: Root down and rise up. This time, he imagined roots growing downward from his stumps.

“I raised my arms, and it felt as though life was shooting out of my hands,” he said. “Tears were streaming down my face.”

Nevins couldn’t wait for his next lesson. Now the 46-year-old single father of three has made it his mission to encourage others to find yoga.

“The fact is, all of us are living with the invisible wounds of some kind of war,” he said. “Yoga helps you to let go of the things that don’t serve you anymore.”

An advocate for the Wounded Warrior Project, Nevins travels the world as an international yoga instructor.

He didn’t plan to teach. Then one of his Army buddies came over for a beer one night, and Nevins could tell something was wrong.

“He finally told me that two days earlier, his wife had found him in a closet with a gun in his mouth, seconds away from pulling the trigger. I sat there and all I could tell him was, ‘You need some yoga in your life.’ So right there in my living room, I taught my first class.”

Nevins signed up his friend for yoga classes and received a phone call three weeks later: “Thanks for saving my life.”

The attack in which he lost his legs happened on Nov. 10, 2004, when an improvised explosive device went off beneath Nevins’ Humvee. Nevins was inside the vehicle with a friend, Sgt. 1st Class Mike Ottoloni, who was killed.

After he was rushed to a military hospital, doctors amputated what was left of his left leg below the knee and managed to save his injured right leg. But when infection set in three years later, Nevins had to have that leg amputated. He spent almost two years in and out of surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

After his aha moment during his first yoga class, he never looked back.

“At that moment, I realized I had a connection to the Earth,” he said. “It was like the Earth was saying, ‘Dan, where have you been for 10 years?’ I couldn’t wait for my next lesson.”