Walt Disney Co.'s surprise appointment of Bob Chapek as its chief executive answered the lingering mystery of who would run the company after Bob Iger's 15-year reign.

For investors, though, it raised additional questions for the company.

All eyes remain on Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney's direct-to-consumer and international segment. He would have been a logical choice for the CEO job, given his role leading what Iger has deemed the company's top priority. The unit, so far at least, has also been highly successful. Disney+ hit 28.6 million subscribers last month, surpassing industry expectations.

Some analysts have speculated about whether Mayer will remain with the company. Barclays managing director Kannan Venkateshwar noted that Mayer's future was "[o]ne of the concerns expressed by investors."

Iger tried to quell those worries in a meeting with Wall Street analysts. He "indicated that [Mayer] had been considered for the CEO job" but "was confident Mayer would be fine," Venkateshwar wrote.

Big decisions loom

Indeed, Disney insiders and people who know Mayer said it is unlikely he will depart, given the high-profile nature of his job. For a media executive, there aren't many positions in entertainment, media or tech that are more interesting than that of leading Disney's charge into subscription video. And Mayer, 57, could be in a good position to eventually succeed Chapek.

"Kevin Mayer still gets to lead the most important part of the company, so I could see him and Chapek working well together," said Andrew Choi, senior research analyst at Parnassus Investments, which holds more than $800 million in Disney stock.

Disney declined to make Mayer and other executives available to comment.

Major decisions loom. The company must figure out who will take over parks, experiences and products in Chapek's stead, at a time when the coronavirus epidemic is sowing panic and curtailing tourism.

Additionally, there's the question of whether Disney will appoint a No. 2 under Chapek, as has traditionally been part of the Burbank entertainment giant's management structure. Disney also eventually will have to decide who will lead its highly successful collection of movie studios once Alan Horn, 77, retires. Horn last year renewed his contract for an unspecified number of years, at the same time as the studio's main business executive, Alan Bergman, was elevated to co-chair alongside him.

People close to the company noted that Disney has a strong bench of executives who could take over Chapek's former role in parks and products, and that the firm is in no rush to install someone. Disney's parks veterans include Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D'Amaro, Disneyland Resorts President Rebecca Campbell and Disney Parks International President Michael A. Colglazier.

Chapek, meanwhile, has spent 27 years at various divisions, including the past few years overseeing 170,000 parks and resorts employees, making him well-suited to lead Disney through the crisis, analysts said.

"Chapek is very good on the execution side," said Steven Kaplan, a professor and corporate governance expert at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. "He makes decisions and gets things done."

Surprise for investors, insiders

He faces steep challenges. The outbreak has already shut down Disney's resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong for weeks, and it remains unclear how attendance at other parks might be affected as the virus spreads.

Disney's studios may also feel the pain. No one knows when Disney will be able to release its live-action remake of "Mulan" in Chinese theaters, the vast major of which remain closed. "Mulan" is set to hit U.S. cinemas March 27. "Disney is in the same boat as everyone else," said Doug Creutz, a media analyst at Cowen & Co. "No one knows how this is going to go. Their primary concern is the safety of the customers and employees. Chapek understands this as well as anyone."

Chapek's selection came shortly before Disney's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C. The Q&A sessions at Disney's annual meetings have traditionally veered between serious business questions — including Iger's pay and the health of ESPN — and lighthearted queries about the availability of Pixar studio tours. This year, the leadership could face tough questions about management plans and coronavirus.

The timing of the succession announcement threw some investors for a loop, coming just as the coronavirus situation began to escalate outside China. Iger stepped down with 22 months left on his contract, saying he wanted to focus on the creative side of the business, while handing day-to-day management to Chapek. Disney stock, which has enjoyed years of increases under Iger, sunk in recent days amid the executive change and pandemic fears.

The abrupt announcement also surprised Disney insiders. Iger's senior team, including Mayer, didn't learn of the move until shortly before Disney issued a news release that announced Chapek's elevation. That morning, Mayer had appointed a new president of Hulu and was at a town hall meeting at Hulu's Santa Monica headquarters.

Some industry observers shrugged off the timing aspect, however.

"The alternative view is, when would be a good time to announce this?" Choi said. "I struggle to think of when it would be a good time to announce a hall-of-fame executive is stepping down."

Some of the biggest hurdles for Disney fall to Mayer, who must work closely with Iger and Chapek to grow Disney+ by increasing programming and expanding globally. Mayer also is tasked with growing Hulu, which has been under Disney control since last year. Hulu is a key part of Disney's streaming strategy, as the new home of programming from FX Networks. The service also must pursue its long-awaited international expansion.