MINNEAPOLIS — Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 28 points, hitting a career-best six 3-pointers, to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 86-66 on Sunday night.
Alex Bentley added 19 points and Angel McCoughtry had 11 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (18-10).
McCoughtry hit a 3-pointer and Hayes added two more during a 16-1 run over the final four-plus minutes of the first half that made it 49-34 at the break. Sylvia Fowles scored the final six points in an 8-0 run that trimmed Minnesota's deficit to 54-48 with 3:49 left in the third quarter, but Hayes answered with a 3 and the Lynx (15-13) got no closer.
Fowles led Minnesota with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus added 15 points apiece.
The Lynx have lost three games in a row.
Atlanta hit a season-high 12 3-pointers.
