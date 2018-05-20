Dear Carolyn: I recently came across an online death notice for an ex-boyfriend. Sadly, he died relatively young, but I'm not too surprised. He battled alcoholism, which is among the many reasons we broke up.

I have a lot of photos from when we were together, whose digital negatives are stored online indefinitely. I'm torn between wanting to flush them or offer them to his family, who only know that we broke up on bad terms. Knowing him, he never told them the real problems, so more likely than not they hate me.

Some of the pics are from a trip he did with his dad when they moved our stuff cross-country. My ex had borrowed my camera and later told me how much fun they had and how he and his dad bonded during that long trip. The pics captured those good times.

So I have all these photos that may mean the world to his parents now that he's gone … or not. It may just invite anger if I contact them. Do I reach out to them, or just quietly press "delete"?

Carolyn says: Don't delete!

The photos are priceless. Gather every one you have of him alone or from the trip with his dad, package them carefully, download their negatives onto the easiest storage format you have available and ship them to his parents. Keep yourself out of it except to enclose a brief note with your condolences and your recollection of how much fun he had on the trip with his dad.

If your fears come true that they respond badly to the photos, then they themselves can hit "delete."

Wife is abusive

Dear Carolyn: My wife and I have what looks on paper like a great relationship. My problem is I hate the way my wife treats me.

I say something she disagrees with, and she rolls her eyes. I ask her to please just tell me what she's thinking instead of eye-rolling and she says if I'm "too stupid" to figure out what she's upset about, that's my fault. We go out with friends and she acts like she's having a good time, then she spends the ride home berating me about how I embarrassed her with some social faux pas that only she seemed to notice. I suggested marriage counseling and she said she thinks it's "hilarious" that I'm "not man enough" to stand up to her without a counselor present.

Can you think of a better option than divorce?

Carolyn says: No. Divorce sounds like bliss.

What you describe is emotional abuse. Inexcusable.

Some think the word "abuse" is thrown around too lightly, so I'll cross my T's: Your wife also sounds like a terrible person.

But I'm only getting one side of the story here, so I'll dot my I's, too: Living with her sounds like misery.

You're unhappy in this marriage and your efforts to change it have failed. Talk to an excellent divorce attorney and a family therapist — solo. Given what you've shared, this is not a divorce you want to initiate unprepared.

