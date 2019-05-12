Dear Carolyn: I am the middle sister of three. My older sister suggested we have a family reunion, and we decided we would have it at my house. We also decided to make one day a surprise celebration of the youngest sister's retirement. There will be approximately 16 people, including children, over five days, with some coming and going at different times.

Yesterday, my younger sister called to inform me she had invited her stepson's ex-wife, explaining, "Well, she's family." Well, she isn't related to anyone there; I don't consider her family. I "slept on it" hoping to get over my annoyance, but still feel the same.

I certainly won't call her back and tell her to uninvite this person, but am I justified, or overreacting?

Carolyn says: It would have been a kindness for your sister to tell you of her intentions before she invited her ex-daughter-in-law.

But that's about all the backing I can offer for your resentment. You are the host, of course — but a reunion is not, "I'm bringing us all together," it's, "We're bringing ourselves together and I'm [graciously!] volunteering to house everyone." So for one of you to widen the circle a bit to make room for an extra family member is not the violation it would be if you were having, say, a dinner party.

Plus, your sister's plus-one is an inclusive gesture, well in keeping with the spirit of a reunion. Just because the law says this woman is no longer related to your sister doesn't mean they can't regard each other as family.

Given your generosity in offering your home, I suspect you'd have no problem embracing such inclusion if you: liked this sister more; liked this ex-relative more; felt less overwhelmed by the coming stampede; or felt better about your standing within the family pecking order. Or a little of all four. Because taking issue with one extra person over a family-tie technicality? That's so small. Especially considering this weekend is in part a celebration of this sister, so including "her" people would not only make more sense, but also be a lovely part of the surprise.

So. My advice about the extra guest is to repeat to yourself, "The more the merrier," until you start to believe it. Or, even better, "Blood doesn't make families, hearts do."

I also urge you to be clear and unflinching in delegating most — I repeat, most — of the hosting work; merely preparing your home before and reclaiming it after represents more than one person's share. Huddle with both sisters to assign meals, cleanups, errands, expenses, all of it. One benefit of being house-not-host: You needn't martyr yourself to everyone else's fun.

And my advice for the extra resentment is to identify — or if you know it well, acknowledge — the true source of your annoyance, and address that instead of dwelling on the plus-one.

E-mail Carolyn Hax at tellme@washpost.com, or chat with her at 11 a.m. Friday at washingtonpost.com.