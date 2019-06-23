Dear Carolyn: As inappropriate as it feels to "need" a baby shower, my husband was just laid off and we, after several miscarriages, are expecting our first child in August.

My successful, established, younger sister very recently announced her upcoming nuptials at the end of the summer. My mother decided not to throw a baby shower for us until October, yet I have been charged with organizing a bridal shower two weeks before my due date.

I'm feeling rather snubbed; however, we have not shared my husband's employment situation because we know from experience we won't receive any temporary financial assistance from family.

How do I cope with these feelings of being overlooked? I am still working, but we're already upside-down and eating through our savings trying to make rent and pay all our bills each month. I also would really like to "nest" for a spell.

Carolyn says: There's no shame in your "need" for this baby shower. You deal with a layoff the best you can.

Second, but most important: Congratulations on your pregnancy, especially after so much heartbreak.

Your immediate family is your future and so is the appropriate place for you to steady yourself.

A layoff and a financial squeeze and a twisted display of priorities from your family of origin? They're difficult and stressful. They're also circumstantial, though. You can outlast them. In fact, if you squint a bit, you might be able to include your mom and sister and the showers and the weddings into a larger happy tableau of family marking the passage of time together.

With your feet on this foundation, tend to the circumstantial things, starting with the bridal shower you've been assigned. By saying no, flat-out. State the obvious: You're adjusting to your husband's layoff — don't hide it, just treat it as a matter of fact — you're also working closer than you'd like to your due date, and you may well be giving birth on the shower date.

You have the right to say no to any request, even reasonable ones, but this request is just perverse. Not to harp on it, but this is the kind of scenario that moves readers to ask if my letters are fake because they can't imagine real people would do this.

As such, it deserves the no-iest no you've got. In fact, feel free to streamline the obvious to: "No, Mom, I will not plan a shower for when I'm giving birth."

E-mail Carolyn Hax at tellme@washpost.com, or chat with her at 11 a.m. Friday at washingtonpost.com.