Dear Carolyn: My husband and I are in our mid-30s and don't plan to have kids. We live modestly in a small condo, but do treat ourselves to the occasional luxuries. I treat my toddler nieces to gifts and fun activities as often as I can.

My mother has latched on to my being childless and more flexible with finances and suggests I do more, from buying more gifts for the kids to taking her on a lavish vacation. She always accused me of being cheap when I was growing up, and I've spent my better-paid years showing people that I'm not. However, I fear my mother has named me to treat her and others to all sorts of things.

I don't know how I can set the record straight without being the "cheapskate daughter" again.

Carolyn says: Please forgive the bearer of unwanted news: The only path out of this is to become the "cheapskate daughter" again.

I suggest you embrace it, though. With gusto.

And with the force of all that is right and justified.

You become the "cheapskate daughter" only when your mother decides she wants something you're not willing to give. That's not the same thing as actually being a cheapskate; that's merely exercising your prerogative to spend your money as you choose. Your mother's entitlement and name-calling don't change the basic fact that your money is not hers to spend.

In fact, your mother's entitlement and name-calling, to my mind, make her claims to your money even less legitimate than they were to begin with, and since they had zero legitimacy to begin with, let's take a moment to be grateful that emotional physics don't have any pesky laws to adhere to.

So. You don't have to justify your choices to your family. They've taught you to, but it's worth the hard work of unlearning.

You don't have to buy rounds just because you didn't have children.

You don't have to live modestly to preserve your right to say no.

And you don't have to pay your mother to stop insulting you.

Good people don't use loved ones' vulnerabilities to extort vacations. They teach that in the first semester of advice school, and it's a good one to keep in mind.

Walk away

Dear Carolyn: I broke up with my boyfriend two weeks ago after about eight months of dating. Living about two hours away from each other, we'd been drifting apart for a while.

Now, ex-boyfriend has decided to block me on all social media, repeatedly tell me he has no idea who I am, blame me for issues he's having, etc. Most recently, a friend outed me as bi to my ex. Ex has now decided this means I cheated on him.

I'm mad at the friend — she was apparently mad on his behalf about how our breakup went — and my ex for telling people I cheated on him, despite no such behavior. What is a healthy way to move forward with this? I would really like to keep both in my life, but it's just looking harder to do so.

Carolyn says: Why? So you can feel like the good guy, whose breakups are amicable?

Move forward by recognizing it's over x 2 — friend and boyfriend — and disengaging. They've disqualified themselves as friends. Save your emotional energy for people who don't throw it back in your face.

