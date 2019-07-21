Dear Carolyn: Recently I have been somewhat deluged by requests from friends (and distant acquaintances) for Go Fund Me contributions so they can go on their "bucket list" vacations.

I think these requests put people in a difficult situation — is one a "real" friend or not? There is an implied guilt trip ... or maybe it is just me.

I have recently taken two trips to Europe. These trips were important to me and they put a dent in my finances, but they were my choice and I will deal with the debt myself. Friends want to take river trips in Europe or walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain, and those are nice plans, but they should also plan to pay for the trips.

My fear is that people will remember who gave and who didn't — I know I would if I ever made a request like this — and this will change the nature of relationships.

So, instead of feeling guilty, I get angry.

I also see requests for birthday donations to charities. I think this is rather narcissistic, as in, "Aren't I wonderful for having a noble cause?"

Carolyn says: So I guess I shouldn't ask you to support my cause, Advice Columnists Against Extravagant Projecting and Judging.

By my count, you've said asking for money for oneself is bad; asking for money for others is bad; and not giving money to those who ask for it is bad, even though their asking was bad in the first place.

Maybe you're just having a bad day?

Without even offering an opinion about online bucket-list panhandling, I can give you a way out of this that is possibly the easiest way out of anything ever: Give what you want to when you want to, and don't give anything you don't want to.

If you want to streamline some more mental and emotional clutter, then make a conscious decision not to judge anyone — not even yourself — for asking, not asking, giving or not giving.

Because judging is work. It asks you to get informed (if you're doing it right), to keep things in mind and balance competing interests, to care about things not your business, to take sides for or against people you know, to invest yourself in an outcome, and to declare yourself superior for knowing better than the person you're judging.

Why bother, when all you have to do is decide, delete, live your life.

The one thing I would judge, full disclosure, is scorekeeping. If others keep score of friends' decisions not to donate, then that's seriously petty. It's also a self-solving problem, because if I lose a friendship because my friend is too petty to be my friend, then it's hard to see that as a loss.

And if you yourself would "remember who gave and who didn't," truly, then please work on whatever drives the "who didn't," grudge-holding half of that emotional equation — and in the meantime, keep being someone who doesn't ask others to give.

