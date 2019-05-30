Dear Carolyn: I was making small talk at a work function when a woman asked if I had children. I said no. She expressed pity that I hadn't experienced life's greatest joy and said she couldn't understand why women these days prioritize careers over family. She added that parenthood is a prerequisite for being a good manager since women without children lack the maturity necessary to lead teams.

Carolyn, it wasn't my choice not to have kids, and this is a painful subject for me.

In my 20s, I would have brushed this off and changed the subject, but now I am in my 40s struggling to save for retirement on a salary that falls far below that of my married-with-children peers in the same profession. I have been passed over even though I have always had outstanding performance evaluations. I am always expected to work overtime and take a hit for the team because I don't have kids, yet I am also resented and belittled for it.

So, this time I calmly asked her, "Do you think having a genetic disease makes a person immature? Do you think watching an 8-year-old relative die from said genetic disease makes a person immature? There are a lot of reasons people don't have kids, and a lot of paths to maturity."

That did not go over well. Now my presence clears the room.

What should I have said? Should I just keep ignoring such comments and changing the subject?

Carolyn says: You told her what she deserved to hear in response to her cruel, grossly unfounded prejudice. I'm glad you said what you did.

That is easy for me to say, yes, as someone who does not have to live with the consequences every day at work — on top of the emotional consequences of your family's genetic makeup, which sound so painful, I'm sorry.

It bears saying anyway, though: You said what you deemed appropriate at the time, in response to an attack on your core values and competence. She's fortunate to have left this encounter not wearing your drink. (Not that I condone that, of course.) So while it's normal to replay and second-guess what you said, especially given the reception you're getting at work, I hope you'll embrace your answer as an act of self-care.

What I recommend now is to add one or two more self-care efforts to this one. First is the easier of the two: a charm offensive. Of sorts. Choose the two or three colleagues you get along with best, and put in a little extra effort. Your colleagues, it seems, were stunned by your family tragedy into forgetting how to talk to you; so, gently and professionally remind them how to do it.

Second, much tougher but with a higher potential payoff: Use this as a wake-up to a workplace that isn't working for you. Isn't it time to test the market for your outstanding performance and selflessness? To apply for jobs that pay what you're worth? Sometimes it takes a bad experience to motivate change for the good.

E-mail Carolyn Hax at tellme@washpost.com, or chat with her at 11 a.m. Friday at washingtonpost.com.