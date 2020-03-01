MARTIN, Tenn. — Derek Hawthorne Jr. had a career-high 30 points as UT Martin defeated Southeast Missouri 87-78 on Saturday in the season finale for both teams.
Quintin Dove had 27 points for UT Martin (9-20, 5-13 Ohio Valley Conference). Eman Sertovic added nine points and eight rebounds. Miles Thomas had eight points and nine assists.
Skyler Hogan had 19 points for the Redhawks (7-24, 3-15), who have lost four straight games. Sage Tolbert added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Caldwell had 13 points and eight assists.
The Skyhawks leveled the season series against the Redhawks with the win. Southeast Missouri defeated UT Martin 74-72 on Feb. 13.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Phyfe leads Northern Iowa past Drake 70-43
Austin Phyfe scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Northern Iowa rolled past Drake 70-43 on Saturday to capture the Missouri Valley Conference championship.
Gophers
Mitchell leads Santa Clara over Portland 73-68
DJ Mitchell scored a career-high 25 points as Santa Clara edged past Portland 73-68 on Saturday. Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos.
Gophers
Spencer, Lusane lead Campbell past UNC-Asheville 78-69
Trey Spencer had 13 points to lead five Campbell players in double figures as the Fighting Camels got past UNC-Asheville 78-69 on Saturday.
Gophers
California holds off Utah in overtime 86-79
Matt Bradley scored six of his 21 points in overtime before fouling out, and California held on to beat Utah 86-79 on Saturday.
Gophers
Souhan: Vastly different coaching scenarios for Pitino, Saunders
Richard Pitino's career head coaching winning percentage is .544. Ryan Saunders' is .340. So why would Saunders enjoy more job security? Because circumstances matter more than stats.