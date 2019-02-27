Minnesota Timberwolves (29-31, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (20-41, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Minnesota play in non-conference action.

The Hawks are 10-18 on their home court. Atlanta ranks sixth in the NBA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by John Collins averaging 3.6 offensive boards.

The Timberwolves have gone 9-21 away from home. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 3.3. The Hawks defeated the Timberwolves 123-120 in their last matchup on Dec. 28. Kent Bazemore led Atlanta with 23 points and Towns paced Minnesota scoring 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 56.8 percent and averaging 19.1 points. Dewayne Dedmon is shooting 51.7 percent and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 23.3 points and has added 12.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Dario Saric has averaged 12.3 points and added 5.7 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 44 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain).

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Jeff Teague: day to day (left knee soreness).