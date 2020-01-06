ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have signed Paul Watson to a 10-day contract to add needed depth at forward.
The Hawks were without forwards John Collins (back contusion), Jabari Parker (throat infection) and F Cam Reddish (right wrist sprain) in Saturday night's win over Indiana.
The 6-foot-6 Watson, from Fresno State, has started 13 games for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League. He has averaged 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds. He played for the G League Westchester Knicks the last two seasons.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Hawks sign Watson from G League to bolster forward position
The Atlanta Hawks have signed Paul Watson to a 10-day contract to add needed depth at forward.
Vikings
AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach
The Dallas Cowboys didn't take long to settle on Mike McCarthy as their coach after waiting a week to announce they were moving on from…
Motorsports
Roger Penske takes ownership of Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Roger Penske completed his purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday, becoming just the fourth owner of the historic facility and subsidiaries that include the…
Vikings
In Vikings' wild-card win over Saints, Adam Thielen returns as a deep threat
On Sunday, he made a catch that set up the game-winning score to Kyle Rudolph.
Vikings
Saints fans unhappy with non-call on Vikings winning touchdown
Kyle Rudolph caught a touchdown pass in overtime after some pushing with Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.