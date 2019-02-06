ROSEVILLE, Minn. _ Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 39 cents.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $128.2 million in the period.

Hawkins shares have risen 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.26, an increase of 24 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWKN