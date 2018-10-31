ROSEVILLE, Minn. _ Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $145.3 million in the period.

Hawkins shares have dropped slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.68, a fall of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

