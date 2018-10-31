ROSEVILLE, Minn. _ Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.
The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share.
The chemical maker posted revenue of $145.3 million in the period.
Hawkins shares have dropped slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.68, a fall of 12 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWKN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Celebrities
Never heard of bandy? There's even a U.S. Hall of Fame
On Monday, the governing body that oversees bandy, a team sport played on ice, inducted two players into its Hall of Fame — Minneapolis native…
Local
Who says there's no free ride? Grant will get public defender clients to court
MacArthur Foundation grant aims to get offenders to court, avoid night in jail.
Local
Judge allows public review of dairy megafarm to continue
Agricultural groups lose court bid to end public comment period.
Local
Frey intends to reappoint Arradondo as Mpls. police chief
The 29-year department veteran will serve a full 3-year term, after replacing his predecessor Janeé Harteau last year.
East Metro
Second suspect sentenced for role in robbery, murder of St. Paul widow
Perrin Cooper won't have to serve any time or probation in Minnesota; he'll be sent to Pennsylvania for an unrelated case.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.