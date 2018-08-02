ROSEVILLE, Minn. _ Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $149.8 million in the period.

Hawkins shares have increased 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20 percent in the last 12 months.

