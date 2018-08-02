ROSEVILLE, Minn. _ Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.
The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.
The chemical maker posted revenue of $149.8 million in the period.
Hawkins shares have increased 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWKN
