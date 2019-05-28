HONOLULU — A Hawaii woman says she fell to the ground and started bawling when a rescue helicopter spotted her in a forest where she had survived by eating plants and drinking stream water for two weeks.
Amanda Eller told a news conference Tuesday on Maui that other helicopters had failed to see her earlier in her ordeal. She was rescued on Friday.
Eller says she set out for a 3-mile (5-kilometer) hike in the Makawao Forest Reserve on May 8. She didn't take a cellphone and didn't have a compass.
She says her heart was telling her which way to turn. But when she tried to go back the way she came, that path didn't lead her to her car.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Lawsuit challenges Maryland ban on broadcasting court cases
Several journalists and community organizers on Tuesday sued to challenge a Maryland law's ban on broadcasting digital recordings of criminal court proceedings.
National
US scientist pleads not guilty to lying about China contact
A longtime scientist for a U.S. laboratory in New Mexico pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that he lied about contacts he had with a state-run program in China that seeks to draw foreign-educated talent.
Variety
The bell rings twice: Spelling bee competitor gets reprieve
The opening round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday had a rare bit of controversy.
Nation
Desperate Central American migrants inundate Arizona border
Central American families see easier route at Yuma.
National
Supreme Court signals more openness to state abortion rules
The Supreme Court signaled Tuesday it is more open to state restrictions on abortion, upholding an Indiana law supported by abortion opponents that regulates the disposal of fetal remains.