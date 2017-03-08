President Donald Trump’s revised executive order barring citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries from traveling to the United States confronted its first legal challenge late Tuesday, the day after it was signed, when lawyers for the state of Hawaii asked a federal judge to block it temporarily.

The court filing from the office of the attorney general of Hawaii, Doug Chin, a Democrat, may signal a wave of legal assaults on Trump’s second take on the travel ban, which preserves the fundamentals of the first while lifting restrictions on Iraqis, green card holders and lawful permanent residents, and people who are already approved to enter the United States.

The White House revised the order with an eye toward avoiding the chaos that rippled through airports after the first version was signed in late January. It also sought to patch up its legal vulnerabilities, which became apparent after a federal judge in Washington state issued a nationwide injunction against the travel ban.

In the latest legal filing, lawyers for the state argued that “the new executive order is resulting in the establishment of religion in the state of Hawaii contrary to its state Constitution.”

In addition, the state says, the ban “is inflicting immediate damage to Hawaii’s economy, educational institutions, and tourism industry; and it is subjecting a portion of the state’s citizens to second-class treatment and discrimination, while denying all Hawaii residents the benefits of an inclusive and pluralistic society.”

It also said Hawaiians and other Americans would be cut off from immediate family members living in the six countries affected by the ban.

Hawaii, which is also being represented by the law firm Hogan Lovells, had been one of several states, including Washington, Minnesota, New York and Massachusetts, fighting the first ban in court. The states argued that the ban, which also restricted the nation’s refugee program, would damage individuals and businesses in their states and that it discriminated against Muslims.

After a federal appeals court upheld the Washington state judge’s nationwide restraining order in early February, the U.S. District Court in Hawaii paused the proceedings in Hawaii’s lawsuit.

But lawyers for Hawaii now argue that the new travel ban, which is to go into effect on March 16, effectively supplants the previous one and the legal action surrounding it. Tuesday’s filing asked the federal court to unfreeze the Hawaii case, allowing a new legal challenge to go forward.