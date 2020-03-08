Q: What is the real reason for CBS canceling "Hawaii Five-0" at the end of this season? I enjoy the show.

A: CBS' announcement and statement from the principals implied that this was a mutual decision, not a cancellation. Nellie Andreeva of deadline.com noted that the show has done well for the network as well as overseas, where it has been shown in 200 countries. Still, Andreeva said contracts with stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan "are up at the end of this season. O'Loughlin suffered a serious back injury during the early seasons of the show and has been dealing with effects from it ever since." Talk about O'Loughlin leaving has been around for several years; medical treatment kept him going but, Andreeva said, "I hear this time around, he felt he could not continue."

The network reportedly considered continuing the show with Caan getting a new partner. But, as regular viewers know, Caan does not appear in all episodes of the show, making the new partner idea more difficult. So, Andreeva said, "Everyone decided this was the right time to end the series."

And that end will be a two-hour finale on April 3. CBS has already promised the finale will include the return of James Marsters (as Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat).

Keach's long reach

Stacy Keach in 1972’s “Fat City.”

Q: I recently watched the movie "Fat City" with Stacy Keach. Was that from the '70s? I enjoy watching him on "Man With a Plan."

A: In addition to appearing on that series, Keach has had a long and colorful career in TV, film and especially theater, where he's done "Richard III," "Peer Gynt," "Hamlet" and other classics. (He is also still known for being busted for cocaine possession in London in 1984, later telling Fox News "I think subconsciously I was hoping to get caught.") "Fat City," from 1972, had Keach as a boxer in decline opposite an up-and-comer played by Jeff Bridges. The great John Huston directed; Leonard Gardner wrote the script and the novel on which it was based.

