THE Traveler: Deb Hoger of Prior Lake.

The scene: A 1962 Forester travel trailer fits right in on a cool September morning at New Discovery State Park in northern Vermont. “I love the way the sunlight streams through the fog and how tiny our retro camper looks underneath the towering spruce trees,” Hoger wrote in an e-mail.

The trip: Hoger spent the first two weeks of September with her husband, John, towing the trailer through Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada, where they stayed in state and provincial parks. “Our destination, Maine,” she wrote. “We spent five days in the beautiful and rugged Acadia National Park, seeing the sights, biking, kayaking, hiking and eating lobster.” They returned through New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Canada, as the leaves were beginning to change. “We camped at Lake Champlain in Vermont and more provincial parks in Ontario, including Killbear Park on Lake Huron’s Georgian Bay, [which has] nice sandy beaches and great kayaking. We logged over 3,400 miles, had a wonderful time and saw some magnificent scenery,” she wrote.

Equipment: Hoger nabbed this shot with her iPhone SE.

