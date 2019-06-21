Taking a shortcut through an alley in a Washington neighborhood, Amy Moore was amused and crestfallen to come across an old upright piano with the sign “Free piano.”

“What immediately went through my mind were visual images of how this piano might have been used,” said Moore, executive director of the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop. “Maybe a family once sat around it or a kid took lessons on it. Why was it discarded? Pianos bring people together; they are part of celebrations. It kind of made me sad to see it out there in the alley.”

The piano, once the pride of many American living rooms, seems out of tune with a growing number of households. People who own old uprights, especially the oak and walnut ones, often have the same problem as those with homes full of traditional brown furniture: When you need to get it out of your house, you can’t sell it or even give it away.

Although this will make music lovers cringe, the reality is that some pianos have become disposable. There are lots of them around, some not in great shape. Although memories of an instrument may spark joy, sometimes circumstances dictate that a piano be let go. Downsizing boomers often don’t have room for them; millennials can’t (or won’t) squeeze them into urban quarters; teens often learn to play on electric keyboards.

Their weight — 500 to 1,200 pounds — makes them difficult and costly to move. Then there are tuning costs.

A century ago, pianos were a must in a fashionable home, but design historian Emily Eerdmans said they are no longer status symbols.

The postwar peak for the piano industry was 1978, when 282,000 units were shipped, said Brian Majeski, editor of Music Trades. “A piano was part musical instrument and part aspirational item. You can trace this back to Jane Austen novels. Now it’s just a musical instrument. The people who buy it are the people who play, and this is a smaller set of the population.”

There are various ways to de-accession a piano, none easy. Many an owner has envisioned a loving second home for a prized instrument — or at least a hefty sales price. Most will find neither.

Many churches, schools and senior centers have as many as they need. Secondhand stores often don’t accept them. So, in many cases, the instruments end up in a trash bin.

It can be painful to see a precious family instrument relegated to a dump. Mark Rubin, who owns 12 franchises of 1-800-GOT-JUNK, said his employees have seen customers in tears as their pianos are hauled away. “They hold a lot of memories.”

Minnesota nonprofit may help

But in Minnesota, you may have a bit more luck finding a home for your piano. Keys 4/4 Kids, a St. Paul-based nonprofit, offers residents the innovative option to donate their pianos to kids in need.

“We take in donated pianos from local donors around the Twin Cities,” Brittany Stiles said. “Then the pianos are either sold here in the store, or they’re directly used in our piano placement program.”

The program is meant for low-income families with kids taking piano lessons and showing initiative but unable to afford a piano. Families need to fill out an application, get a piano teacher’s recommendation and show proof of financial need. Once approved, kids get to come into the store and pick out their piano.

“We’ll tune them, clean them, and sometimes they’ll be decorated,” Stiles said. “All of this is free of charge to those families.”

Last year, Keys 4/4 Kids took in almost 1,000 pianos. “We’re all about helping kids keep music alive and keep people playing pianos,” she said.

Staff writer Precious Fondren contributed to this report.