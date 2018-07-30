They say 90 percent of success is showing up. For frustrated consumers, 90 percent of success is speaking up. Yet only 4 percent of unhappy customers ever bother to complain, according to marketing research.

That doesn’t mean that people never complain; they gripe to their friends or whine to their spouses. But very few people approach the folks who actually could do something about the situation.

“Companies know that most consumers will not take the time to complain,” said Amy Schmitz, a University of Missouri law professor who has spent much of her career studying consumer dispute resolution.

Knowing that consumers are easily discouraged, she said, some firms even go so far as to deliberately complicate the process. It’s called “ration by hassle,” making it such a pain for consumers to seek resolutions to their problems that they give up.

“Some companies … reserve remedies for only those that remain persistent,” Schmitz said. “It is true that squeaky wheels get the grease.”

So be the squeaky wheel — but make it a pleasant squeak. The “rule of three” is to be polite, prepared and persistent, she said.

“Customer service representatives and managers are more likely to take you seriously and offer a remedy if you provide proof, succinctly ask for what you want, and sound like a reasonable person,” she said.

Cursing or threatening most likely will only get you labeled a crank. Being prepared sounds like a no-brainer, but many people don’t take the time to gather their documentation. As for persistence, decide upfront whether the wrong you have suffered is worth it, and if it is, then see it through to the end.

Here are the steps to success:

Start at the bottom. If you contact company executives first, they will send you to the front-line customer service folks. Work your way through the company’s grievance process. Skipping a step only will result you being sent back down.

Make a specific request. Don’t demand “compensation.” Be specific about what will satisfy you. And be prepared to negotiate, which leads to the next step.

Be reasonable. Your specific request should be in line with your grievance. If the tree company drops a limb on a section of your fence, ask for a new section, not an entire new fence.

Bypass phone trees. Spending hours on hold waiting for a service rep is everybody’s worst nightmare. Check out dialahuman.com, a website that gives instructions for skirting the phone trees of hundreds of companies.

Go online. Check the company’s social media feeds to see if it actively engages with consumers there. A growing number of companies are shunting customers to online or mobile systems where they can deal with the matter with a few clicks. This is not necessarily a bad thing. “Many of my students are amazed with how easy it can be to complain if you just take the initiative to give these systems a try,” Schmitz said.

Let an app complain for you. Developers are starting to come up with software that does the dirty work for you. For example, an app called Service tracks flight delays and disruptions and automatically seeks compensation for you.

Play the loyalty card. If you are a regular customer who makes substantial or frequent purchases, be sure to tell the company that. But keep it real. Most companies have software that tracks purchases. With a couple of clicks of a computer mouse, they’ll know how good a customer you actually are.

Go to the top. If you’ve gone through the company’s dispute process and still are unsatisfied, it’s time to contact executives directly. You can find their names on their website. Whether you send an e-mail or an old-fashioned letter, triple check it for spelling and grammar and include copies of your documentation — never originals.

When all else fails. The website usa.gov maintains a helpful page of links to agencies that regulate companies and help consumers. Start by copying these agencies on the correspondence you send to the company. If that doesn’t work, you can file complaints directly with these government agencies. Just remember to be polite, prepared and persistent.