NEW YORK — New York Police Department's hate crimes unit is investigating after a poster of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was defaced with an anti-Semitic image and language.
WNBC says a straphanger tweeted a photo of the defaced poster on a Brooklyn subway platform to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and police.
On the poster, the word "DIE" was written over the justice's forehead and "JEW" was over her glasses. There was a swastika over her mouth.
The NYPD said on Twitter: "There is no room for hate in NYC."
Subway officials say the graffiti had been removed.
The poster advertises a book about Ginsburg.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 Democratic presidential bid
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke announced Thursday that he'll seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, ending months of intense speculation over whether he'd try to translate his newfound political celebrity into a White House bid.
National
Med school wins diversity award amid racist photo scandal
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school has won a national award for fostering diversity as it weathers the scandal ignited by a racist photograph from its 1984 yearbook.
Politics
Gwen Walz: 'We are coming' after Minnesota senators who don't support gun measures
GOP Senate majority leader said the issue more likely to be taken up next year.
National
3 Saudi women activists receive PEN Freedom to Write Award
Three Saudi women's rights activists whose arrests last year have been condemned worldwide are being honored by PEN America.
National
Hate crimes unit investigates Ginsburg poster graffiti
New York Police Department's hate crimes unit is investigating after a poster of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was defaced with an anti-Semitic image and language.