A man accused of opening fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October, killing 11 people and wounding seven others, now faces additional counts that include allegations of hate crimes.
A federal grand jury Tuesday added 19 charges to the 44 counts previously levied against Robert Bowers of Baldwin, Pennsylvania.
Thirteen of the new counts against the 46-year-old Bowers are hate crime violations and the others accuse him of obstructing religious beliefs and discharging a firearm during crimes of violence.
Messages left for Bowers' lawyers weren't immediately returned.
Bowers had previously pleaded not guilty to counts including using a firearm to commit murder and obstruction of religious exercise resulting in death.
Prosecutors say they've added a wounded officer to the allegations, making a total of five. Two congregants were also injured.
