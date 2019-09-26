Minnesota United needed second-half comeback goals from a player who has played nearly three times as many MLS playoff games as any other teammate and a rookie who hasn’t yet played one to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Wednesday night at Allianz Field.

By doing so, it clinched its first playoff spot in its third league season, with two regular-season games left to play.

Veteran Ozzie Alonso one-timed shot off a corner kick in the 71st minute tied a must-win game in which United trailed in the first seven minutes and rookie Hassani Dotson’s patient play with the ball won it in the 90th minute.

Minnesota United put its own fate in its hands and could have clinched its first MLS playoff appearance by winning either Sunday at Portland or Wednesday at home over Sporting Kansas City.

The Loons waited until Wednesday, in front of another sellout home crowd in a new stadium where they’ve lost only one this season and not since June 2.

Wonderwall celebrated with singing and colored smoke afterward, just moments after Dotson celebrated his winning goal by running to the field’s right corner and sliding knees first toward the supporter stands.

His winning goal came after he took Alonso’s forward pass at the right corner of the 18-yard box. With three touches, he moved toward the middle of the field and then sent a left-footed shot off one SKC player’s back and through traffic past goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Trailing by that one goal after just seven minutes, United tied the game in the 71st minute when Alonso scored his second goal this season by converting the end of a Jan Gregus corner kick from the right side.

Until then, United struggled to find its scoring chance while goalkeeper Vito Mannone kept it in the game at the field’s other end.

Alonso scored off the instep of his right foot after Gregus’ corner kick was deflected by second-half sub Abu Danladi’s header at the near post and it continued on to Alonso in a crowd straight out from the goal.

Six minutes later, Danladi knocked teammate Darwin Quintero’s cross down with his chest just outside the six-yard box and in one spinning move, sidewinded a shot that SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia grabbed with both hands.

Short of that, it needed some help from San Jose and Portland to either tie or lose in other games out West later Wednesday.

Dotson made sure his goal was all the help his team needed.

– and it looked like his arm before that – to direct winger Johnny Russell’s left-footed crossing pass off a set piece along the right sideline past Mannone for the early lead.

Mannone made sure SKC didn’t take more than that 1-0 advantage into halftime with saves that earned him his money Wednesday night.

Included was consecutive saves in the 26th minute, when he reached to his right to punch away midfield Graham Zusi’s strike from the edge of the 18-yard box and then dove low and to his right to punch away Gianluca Busio’s rebounded shot immediately after that.

He denied Busio again 12 minutes later when he tipped Busio’s shot over the crossbar and kept United just one goal away.

United’s best chances came shortly after Barath scored that opening goal. Rookie defender Chase Gasper couldn’t get his header inside the six-yard box on a bounding corner kick from the left side and striker Mason Toye was just a little too late getting to Kevin Molino’s crossing pass that had gotten by SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Toye’s re-directed ball sailed high over an open goal in the 13th minute.