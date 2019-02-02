NEW YORK — Debate over the role of Christian schools surged after the appearance of an #ExposeChristianSchools hashtag on Twitter.

It was introduced after news broke that Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, would be teaching at a Christian school in northern Virginia. The school lists "homosexual or lesbian sexual activity" as among the disqualifying criteria for prospective employees.

To their supporters, the thousands of Christian schools across America are literally a blessing — a place where children can learn in accordance with biblical teachings, untainted by the secular norms of public schools.

To critics, many of these Christian schools venture too often into indoctrination, with teachings that can misrepresent science and history and potentially breed intolerance toward people with different outlooks.