NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Hasbro Inc., down $3.03 to $95.01
The toymaker had a disappointing third quarter and said it will cut jobs as it deals with the effects of Toys R Us bankruptcy.
Bristol-Myers Squib Co., down $3.42 to $50.88
The company said regulators want three more months to review data from a potential lung cancer treatment regimen.
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., up $4.93 to $77.21
The company agreed to sell its chemicals and resources business to WorleyParsons of Australia for $3.3 billion in cash and stock.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, up 58 cents to $16.09
The automaker agreed to sell its components business, Magneti Marelli, to Japan's Calsonic Kansei for about $7 billion.
American Railcar Industries Inc., up $23.71 to $70
The company agreed to be bought by ITE Rail Fund for $70 a share, or $1.34 billion.
Axon Enterprise Inc., down 54 cents to $57.98
The New York Police Department suspended use of Axon's Vievu LE-5 body camera after one device exploded.
Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $3.83 to $106.40
The Kleenex tissue maker said Thomas Falk will step down as CEO on Jan. 1 after 16 years.
KeyCorp, down 59 cents to $17.25
Banks took losses and underperformed the rest of the market Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.