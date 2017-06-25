More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Parade revelers feel need to stand up for rights
The Latest on pride marches (all times local):
Oil country eases into break from frantic growth
KILLDEER, N.D. – Dawn Marquardt strolled into the gleaming new Aquatics and Wellness Center here, spoils of the oil boom in North Dakota."This is…
Trump lashes out at Warren, calls her an 'overrated voice'
President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her criticism of his health care bill, calling her a "hopeless case" and "highly overrated voice."
Europeans learn to live with _ and adapt to _ terror attacks
The jihadis' targets in Europe are depressingly repetitive: the Brussels metro, the Champs-Elysees in Paris (twice), tourist-filled bridges in London (twice) and a U.K. rock concert. And that's just the past few months.
