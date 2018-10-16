An internal investigation by Harvard Medical School has determined that 31 scientific publications from the laboratory of a high-profile cardiologist contain fraudulent data.

Piero Anversa and his colleagues were credited with finding a population of cells in the heart that suggested the organ has the ability to regenerate. His work, underwritten by millions of dollars in federal funding, helped lay the groundwork for clinical trials, and cardiologists continue to study ways to repair the heart with stem cells.

But the cells Anversa described, so-called “c-kit” stem cells, don’t appear to work in the way he suggested, and subsequent research has raised doubt that they can regenerate heart tissue.

He and other members of his laboratory left the Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital in 2015 under the shadow of the ongoing internal investigation over the integrity of the work performed in his lab.

“Following a review of research conducted in the former lab of Piero Anversa, we determined that 31 publications included falsified and/or fabricated data, and we have notified all relevant journals,” Harvard and Brigham said in a joint statement, without specifying the work affected.

Anversa has published more than 100 scientific papers, and his collaborators have included leaders in the field. He also has been honored as a distinguished scientist by the American Heart Association. Efforts to reach Anversa through his lawyer were unsuccessful.

“There’s been grave damage done to the field, and potentially a generation of young researchers who’ve come into the field of cardiac regeneration at a time that ideas that largely derived from what appear to be fraudulent papers have held a lot of sway,” said Jonathan Epstein, a cardiologist at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. “Any clinical trials involving patients, based in whole or in part on work that is widely questioned, should be seriously rethought and not go forward without due process or consideration.”

The New England Journal of Medicine has published several papers co-authored by Anversa, including a dogma-challenging 2001 paper that found the heart can regenerate.

Roberto Bolli, a cardiologist at the University of Louisville School of Medicine who is a co-author of the Lancet paper and the editor in chief of Circulation Research, in which Anversa frequently published, said he and his colleagues are “victims of this scientific misconduct in Anversa’s lab.”

“It would be unfair to us in Louisville if our reputation was tainted by what happened in Boston,” said Bolli, who said his lab administered the cells that were created and characterized by Anversa’s lab into patients. “We don’t know yet the extent to which [the fabrication] impacted the characterization of the cell product that was used.”