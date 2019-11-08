– Harry Potter could use a little more magic.

The boy wizard — actually, he's all grown up now — triumphed in the worlds of books, movies and theme parks. But he's having a tougher time on Broadway.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the two-part play set 19 years after the conclusion of the final novel, has seen a steep drop in its box office performance.

Weekly grosses have plunged by more than half since their peak. Not only are fewer tickets being sold, but they're being sold at lower prices. The average ticket price is now just 47% of what it was a year ago. That's good news for families and fans eager to see the show but challenging for the producers, who spent a record $35.5 million to capitalize the play and have been banking on a long, strong run to recoup those costs.

The show's slump comes at a time when Broadway, which had been booming, is looking at a down season. Overall grosses are nearly 7% below where they were at this time last year, and the box office for several other big brand shows, including stage adaptations of "Frozen" and "Mean Girls," also have drooped.

But "Cursed Child" stands out because of the scale of the investment — it cost more to bring to Broadway than any other nonmusical play — and because it is part of one of the most popular, and profitable, storytelling sagas in years.

Awards came early

The show imagines Harry Potter as a father, employed at the ministry of magic, and is centered on his relationship with his son, a student at Hogwarts. Based on a story by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne (who wrote the script), it has been widely acclaimed; it won the Olivier Award for best new play in London, where it opened in 2016, and the Tony Award for best new play on Broadway, where it opened last year.

But the show has a built-in challenge. It is being staged, and sold, as a two-parter, generally seen two nights in a row or in a matinee-plus-evening marathon. That has created two hurdles: to see both parts, you have to pay twice because the tickets are sold separately, and you need to block out a lot of free time, with the combined running time of the shows at 5 hours 15 minutes.

"It's a big time commitment, and for people who don't go to theater all the time, it seems like a really big time commitment," said Victoria Bailey, executive director of the Theater Development Fund. "And there's a perception that Broadway is really expensive, so unless you're reaching people who want to go and telling them that there's a price point that is manageable, there are people who assume 'I can't afford that.' "

The producers, who include Rowling as well as Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, insist that they are not worried. They expect things to pick up again as the holiday season brings more tourists to town.

Fighting back

The play is stepping up its pursuit of audiences, e-mailing potential ticket buyers about pricing options and starting a television campaign that, for the first time, includes footage from the production — a strategic shift from the time of the show's opening, when the producers encouraged patrons not to give away details.

In addition, Scholastic, the company that publishes the Potter novels, is releasing a $39.99 behind-the-scenes gift book about the play, called "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey."

In addition, Rowling's name has become much more prominent, making it clear that she is behind the stage story,

But will that be enough? Two-part plays have long been a tough sell on Broadway. A revival of "Angels in America" last year and "Wolf Hall" in 2015 both failed to recoup their investments at the box office.

"Splitting it into two parts maybe wasn't the best idea for fans," said Emma Pocock, a senior editor at the Leaky Cauldron, a Potter fan site. "Maybe it's spread out too thin."