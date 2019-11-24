LOS ANGELES — Harry Morton, a restaurant mogul who is the son of the Hard Rock Cafe chain co-founder and grandson of the Morton's The Steakhouse founder, has died. He was 38.
Pink Taco, a restaurant business Morton founded and previously owned, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday. Specifics about the circumstances surrounding Morton's death were not immediately available.
Morton was also an owner of the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood and had been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Demi Moore.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Cafe co-founder, dies at 38
Harry Morton, a restaurant mogul who is the son of the Hard Rock Cafe chain co-founder and grandson of the Morton's The Steakhouse founder, has died. He was 38.
Variety
Novartis to buy The Medicines Company for $9.7 billion
Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has reached a deal to buy cholesterol drugmaker The Medicines Co. for $9.7 billion.Novartis will pay $85 per share for the…
National
Bloomberg entry into presidential race raises ethics issues
With Michael Bloomberg now running for president, the news service that bears his name said Sunday it will not "investigate" him or any of his Democratic rivals, and Bloomberg Opinion will no longer run unsigned editorials.
Business
Mergers and acquisitions involving Minnesota companies
11/11, Bezalel’s Jewelry Inc.-Emerald Organic Products Inc.: Emerald Organic Products Inc., a diversified cannabidiol products company, has acquired a controlling interest in Bezalel’s Jewelry, a…
Business
Insider trading
3M Co. Ty R. Silberhorn, officer Exercised options: 1,634 Price: $87.89 Shares sold: 1,634 Price: $170.72 Date: Nov. 13…