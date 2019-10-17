After winning the Minnesota state amateur golf title seven consecutive years (1921-1927), Harrison "Jimmy" Johnston became the first Minnesotan to win U.S. Amateur golf tournament when he won the 1929 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links.

Johnston, a St. Paul native, was a member of six U.S. teams that competed against Britain in the Walker Cup.

In 1950, he was named Minnesota's Golfer of the Half Century and he was elected to the Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame in 1988.

HARRISON "JIMMY" JOHNSTON

Class: 1958.

Sport: Golf.

Teams: Six U.S. Walker Cup teams.