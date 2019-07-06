– When Sen. Kamala Harris arrived in Iowa for the first time since her attention-grabbing debate performance, she did so with a revamped stump speech and almost double her previous forces in Iowa and New Hampshire, all part of a retooled approach her campaign hopes will ensure her breakout moment fosters lasting momentum.

Harris’ campaign team says many of these changes were planned far earlier. But they are coming at a pivotal moment — just after the first Democratic debate and as the candidates are separating into more distinct tiers. Harris’ push to sharpen her message and expand her operation is shifting the overall dynamic of the contest for the Democratic presidential nominee.

In returning to Iowa this past week, Harris jettisoned a stump speech that centered on the vague notion of “speaking truth” and offered little clear reason for her candidacy. Instead, she is promoting the idea of a changing country — “our America” — in contrast with what she characterizes as President Donald Trump’s effort to take the nation back to the past.

She has also begun embracing her controversial history as a prosecutor instead of shying away from it, telling voters that her record of taking on predators (she includes in that “big banks, big pharmaceutical companies, transnational gangs, and more”) equips her to prosecute the “predator living in the White House.”

And after months of criticism from Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats who said they felt she had not made them a priority, Harris has hired 35 additional staffers in Iowa in recent days, raising her total in the state to about 65 — one of the largest teams on the ground here, according to people familiar with Iowa campaign operations. And she hired 25 additional staffers in New Hampshire.

“I think, early on, she didn’t have much ground game in Iowa in general,” said Scott Putney, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Democrats, who spoke before Harris at a campaign picnic in Council Bluffs. But now, he said, “they’ve got tons of organizers on the ground. You feel it.”

Harris has also made a less-tangible shift. In challenging former Vice President Joe Biden on segregation and busing during the debate, the California senator identified herself more clearly with the liberal activist wing of the party, a move that has boosted her in the primary polling but could carry risks with centrist voters.

At an appearance in West Des Moines, the questions were not about race or her conflict with Biden, but about the importance of defeating Trump. Several voters said her assertive debate performance had convinced them that she could take him on. “That’s what we have to do — beat Trump,” said Don Palmquist, 79, a retired carpenter from Stanton. “She came across as somebody that’s very confident, and that’s going to be one of the requirements to do the job this time.”